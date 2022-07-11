Goethe-Institut to offer Python Programming

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will be offering a Python Programming with Robotics Application course for young adults, which will be running for two weeks from 1 August to 11 August from 17:30 to 19:00.

The Institute said the course will be on Mondays to Thursdays for young adults 16 and older and no prior programming experience is required.

“In this course, participants will learn the basics of Python programming and will apply their newly gained skills to program a LEGO EV3 robot to interact with its environment,” they added.

The Goethe-Institut said in particular participants will learn about formal text-based programming in Python, algorithms and how to formulate a problem such that it can be solved by a computer, variables, data types and sequential programming, selection and loop control structures, navigate the robot on a predefined path through an obstacle course, display messages on the screen, use robot buttons for user input, perform calculations, collect and visualize data, react to sensor input and solve user defined problems.

“We encourage participants to bring their laptops and will be guided through the implementation of the required program, because a limited number of computers will be available to those who cannot bring their laptops and many activities will be done in small groups, encouraging teamwork and collaboration,” they explained.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to solve simple and moderately complex computational problems using a Python programming environment.

“They will understand YouTube Python tutorials describing special applications and have improved their computational thinking skills and they will have practiced collaboration, problem-solving, critical thinking, and verbal presentation, all of which are essential 21st-century skills.”

Python is a highly versatile programming language applied to solve both small and complex tasks. Python is used across many fields from data science to mobile app development, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It has seen a large increase in popularity thanks to its easy-to-learn syntax and free availability.

To register contact library.[email protected]