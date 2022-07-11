US Under Secretary Zeya to visit Namibia

The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya will visit Namibia on 21 July, the US Embassy spokesperson Perry Stamp said this week.

During her trip, Zeya will meet with government officials to advance shared global priorities on climate change, transnational crime, and energy, and to discuss joint efforts to strengthen democracy, promote the human rights of all individuals, fight human trafficking, assist refugees, and promote regional security, Stamp said in a statement.

“She will also meet with members of civil society as well as Namibia’s young political and social leaders to hear their vision for Namibia’s future and the United States partnership,” Stamp added.

Zeya furthermore will visit a refugee camp and the Waterberg Plateau Park to see first-hand US-Namibia cooperation to support vulnerable populations and protect endangered wildlife from illegal trafficking.

The Namibia visit is part of her trip which commenced on July 18, in Maputo, Mozambique. The trips which will end on July 24 seek to advance partnerships on food security and support for refugees and internally displaced persons, promoting respect for human rights, strengthening democratic governance, and fighting trafficking of persons and wildlife, Stamp concluded.