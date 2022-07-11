Select Page

Fistball action to take place at the coast this weekend

Posted by | Jul 20, 2022 |

The fourth and final round of the Bank Windhoek Fistball League before the playoffs will take place in Swakopmund on Saturday.

Hosted by the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC), seven adult teams, four under 16 and four under 13 youth teams, will contest for honours on match day.

Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) and Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) will enter two teams in Group A. The record champion SKW 1 is under enormous pressure to advance into the League A Playoffs. They are in fifth place on the table. Only the first four teams qualify for the League A Playoffs. In contrast, teams ranked after that will compete for the League B title in September.

Hosts SFC 1, SKW 3, and SFC 2 will battle it out in Group B. In the past, SFC 1 and SKW 3 were always favourites to progress. However, the underdogs, SFC 2, caused the tournament’s surprise on the last match day by beating SKW 1 2:0.

In the under 16 category, SFC A passed SKW A in the third league round and is leading the table. It remains to be seen whether SFC A will use its home turf advantage again. SFC B and SKW B are relegated to ranks three and four, which means that they can no longer intervene in the championship race.

Two teams from SFC and another two from SKW will participate in the under 13 category. The Capital’s guests relegated SFC’s home team to third place at the last meeting, while SKW A won the tournament.

 

