Youth Expo to be held in Lüderitz

Posted by | Jul 20, 2022 |

The Namibia Facility Management (NFM) is inviting the youth to the Youth Entrepreneurial Mentorship Expo, taking place at Lüderitz Old Power Station from 27 to 28 July, in Lüderitz.

Under the theme, ‘Youth participation in the Namibian Economy by taking full advantage of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) through Entrepreneurial Innovation’, the expo aims to showcase career opportunities and career guidance tips to inspire the young Namibian people.

The Namibia Facility Management in a statement said the Expo will give the young entrepreneurs a stage to inspire upcoming like-minded and enthusiastic business entities.

“We endeavor to bring together, local and national entrepreneurs, by inspiring and enlightening them with crucial career advice, adding values and skills as well as supplying them to develop a grounded future perspective, we are empowering the Namibian youth,” they added.

The closing date for applications to the Expos# is 21 July and it will be hosted by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS), National Youth Council (NYC), Lüderitz Waterfront Development, University of Namibia, and Namibia Facility Management.

 

