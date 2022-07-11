German Embassy avails financial aid to a local organisation to create awareness of environmental, climate issues

By Clifton Movirongo.

The German Embassy and Wakapinya Environmental Education this week signed an agreement for a grant for the implementation of a project that will create awareness of environmental and climate issues among the youth.

The organisation will receive a total of N$555,726.25 through the grant facilitated by the climate fund of the Federal Foreign Office, officials said.

The project contributes to a common objective by sensitizing young people and school learners about their environment and its challenges and also providing them with information about the climate in general and climate change in particular.

“Wakapinya will produce an online show called ‘Youth Enviro Show’ which will transfer knowledge and awareness and will be airing twice a month on social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube,” read a statement issued by the German Embassy.

According to the Embassy, the online show will be held in different local languages. Moreover, the online show will also provide a Clubhouse platform to the audience and through this, give all interested parties the possibility to discuss current topics.

“In addition to the online show, a road show will be conducted in three different schools in the Khomas, Omaheke, and Hardap regions. This roadshow will introduce environmental clubs called “Enviro Warriors Club” in the selected schools, which will initiate a gardening and tree planting activity at these schools as well as in the surrounding communities,” the Embassy said.

Furthermore, learners and any interested youth will be taught to create and design arts from recycling materials.

“This will give them an understanding of sustainability and teach them more about the concept of reduction, reuse, and recycling. The produced items can be sold for an income,” the statement said.

Wakapinya Environmental Education was founded by Ester Ishiwa Haikola, a 28-year-old woman hailing from the north.

With a strong enthusiasm and commitment for both education and the environment, while working as a teacher, Haikola discovered that many young people and students were not environmentally conscious; which sparked her ambition to start an NGO to raise awareness for environmental issues.

Haikola as well as all co-members of Wakapinya Environmental Education are highly qualified in the field of environment and education.