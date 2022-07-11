Select Page

Environment Ministry continues to combat the illegal harvesting of protected plants and tree species

Jul 19, 2022

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) recently announced the confiscation of 75 wood planks that are believed to have been illegally harvested in the Kavango region area after a tip-off from the public, an official said this week.

All harvesting of trees and wood, anywhere in Namibia, is governed by the Forest Act and its Regulations.

“The planks are believed to have been illegally harvested farms that are in Ncamagoro Constituency in the Kavango West Region,” MEFT spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said in a statement.

According to Muyunda, provisional information indicates that the logs were harvested without the consent and knowledge of the farm owner.

“For now, no arrests have been made or fines issued. We have however in our possession the names of suspected people involved in this illegal activity. Investigations continue,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muyunda said in another separate incident, on 16 July, two male suspects, were arrested in Okahandja after they were found in possession of protected plant species including 4x Adenia pechuellii (elephant foot) plants; 15x Cyphostema plants; 8x Commphoras plants; 5x plastics containing Welwitschia seeds and 12x plastics with different unidentified seeds.

Currently, the forestry sector is regulated by the Forest Act of 2001. The Act regulates various activities to ensure the sustainable utilization and management of forest resources. It allows for the protection of forest resources to ensure continued ecosystem services.

 

