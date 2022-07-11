Select Page

Gammams Water Works Plant tour opens learners minds

Posted by | Jul 19, 2022 |

The City of Windhoek (CoW) hosted an educational tour for learners from Kelly’s After School Centre at the Gammams Water Works Plant on 15 July, to create awareness and highlight the importance of wastewater, and how it is transformed into portable water.

The educational tour was led by Efraim Murangi, City of Windhoek's Water Treatment Officer

According to Murangi, water is essential for life, and as children grow and learn about the world around them, it is important to know just how vital it is to their bodies and the environment, as well as the various sources from which it comes.

The tour was part of the school's winter camp with the theme 'Out and About', where the learners learned about the world around them and how to interact with it

According to Murangi, seeing the purification process firsthand opened the learners’ eyes to the fact that there are other sources of water besides rainwater.

Elardis Hoebeb a teacher at Kelly’s After School Centre said the learners thought that water came only from the rain, therefore it was important for them to come and see other ways of getting water, such as processing wastewater.

 

