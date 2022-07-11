KinoNamibia Film Festival to take place in August after a two-year hiatus due to COVID

A film hub project for upcoming international and local filmmakers will be held at a three-day festival scheduled to run from 26 to 29 August in Windhoek.

The KinoNamibia Film Festival which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a platform for the youth to assemble and share multiple film concepts around societal issues that affect them, KinoNamibia spokesperson, Josephina Simeon said this week.

“KinoNamibia brings together aspiring directors, producers, scriptwriters, editors, camera operators, sound and production designers, poets, actors, comedians, musicians, and all film enthusiasts who would like to express their creativity in film,” she added.

The KinoNamibia Film Festival is derived from the international movement called KinoKabaret and was held in Namibia for the first time in 2017.

According to Simeon, the participants meet, form groups, and produce short local stories within the first 48hours.

“On the first day, the participants meet for the conceptualization and pre-production phase, with production and post-production following non-stop for the next two days. The teams are expected to submit their final short films on day three with the film screening taking place on the last day of the festival,” she explained.

This year the festival is themed around 7 of the 17 Agenda 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which are: Poverty, Health, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Innovation, Climate change, and Governance respectively, she said, adding that registration commenced Monday.

Simeon meanwhile said the participants will therefore be required to pitch solution-driven story ideas related to current societal issues around these topics to develop into short films.

“Emphasis is drawn to films that have a strong focus on building a more inclusive and sustainable Namibian economy and society that is more resilient in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and other global challenges faced from a youth perspective,” she concluded.