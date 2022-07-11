MTC holds Women in Tech conference

The first ever MTC Women in Tech Conference was held last Friday in Windhoek, to expedite women in leadership development, and accelerate women into higher echelons of power within the organizational structure, especially with relevance to technical fields.

MTC Public Relations Officer, Erasmus Nekundi said the internal MTC series reflected and deliberated on matters such as the current state of female leadership in tech as well as the issue of how women in tech are leading the dialogue on social justice in their companies.

Furthermore, the conference focused on strategies companies are using to increase gender diversity and equal representation, he said, adding that the roadblocks women face when working in the industry and how companies can create a more inclusive work environment so that women can advance in their careers were the other points covered at the conference.

According to Nekundi, tech companies are still largely male-dominated, and there are many barriers that women must overcome to move beyond middle management.

“Consequently, this makes it challenging for women to advance to the C-suite,” he added, highlighting why the conference is of importance.