Haitengela appointed executive director of sports

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Cabinet Secretary, George Simataa confirmed the appointment of Erastus Haitengela as the new Executive Director of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, with effect from 1 August 2022.

According to an internal ministerial memo issued on Friday, Haitengela was appointed by the Prime Minister on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, in terms of section 5 (1) read in conjunction with section 19(A)(1) of the Public Service Act, 1995 (Act 13 of 1995).

Haitengela is appointed for a fixed term contract of 5 years, effective from 1 August. He has over 10 years of experience in the private sector and served as the deputy executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister since 2012, before transferring to the Office of the President in 2015 in a similar position.

In addition, the Prime Minister has on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, in terms of section 5 (1) read in conjunction with section 23 (2)(ii) of the Public Service Act, 1995 (Act 13 of 1995) approved the transfer of Audrin Mathe, Executive Director of the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service to the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology for the remainder of his contract, with effect from 1 August.

Meanwhile, Information and Communication Technology Executive Director Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana has been moved to the Office of the Prime Minister, Department: Cabinet Secretariat, with effect from 1 August. Ua-Ndjarakana will remain in this position until he attains the retirement age of 60 in May 2023.

Simataa, in a notification issued last week, congratulated Haitengela and the two staff members on their appointments and wished them success with their new positions and assignments.