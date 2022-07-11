SA’s Makhadzi to grace King TeeDee two-day charity event in September

Musician Martin Morocky, popularly known as King TeeDee has officially announced his 3rd concert and charity cup slated for 23 to 25 September at the UNAM stadium.

According to a press release availed by Poiyah Media this week, South Africa’s Makhadzi will feature as this year’s international guest.

“Various local artists will be made known throughout the next couple of weeks. The official main sponsor of this year’s event is Standard Bank. Other sponsors include MTC, Tafel Lager, Top Score, Real Good Chicken, Coca-Cola, Namib Mills, and Avani,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the statement said the concert anticipates reaching an audience of over ten thousand and

create unity among music lovers in the country as well as unite everyone from all walks of life

through its 7 aside soccer during the said duration.

According to King TD, 23.09.22 will be an event that Namibia and the rest of Africa need during

a global pandemic.

“We are sure that through governments’ interventions to fight the pandemic, September will be able to see the same attendance as we did over the past years before we even knew of this virus. I look forward to hosting such an event of a huge expected attendance and I appreciate those loyal members of the public for always standing by initiatives as such which indirectly creates so many job opportunities”, he said.

King TD further said that a soccer charity cup will be held on the day of the event for three consecutive days whereby teams will compete against each other and will lead towards the performance that evening for two consecutive nights

He added that the 23.09.22 Charity Cup will donate 15% of its proceeds to a selected charity from the Mshasho Trust Fund, as well as the orphans and those children that have lost parents due to HIV/AIDS.

The winning teams will also stand a chance to win prize monies and maintain the floating trophy. “Our last charity cup was endorsed by Collin Benjamin who is Namibia’s newest coach and we are hopeful that he will still show the legends and newcomers a few tricks. Corporates may register their team at N$4,000 per team and Social league may register for N$2,500.00”, he added.

During his announcement, King TD urged all corporate companies and individual groups that would like to participate and be part of the 23.09.22 Charity Cup initiatives as well as the two-day concert, to follow suit by registering for 7 aside soccer teams or sponsoring through Poiyah Media, Mshasho’s official Public Relations Agency.

Founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt said that the event continues to urge Small Medium Enterprises to register a stand charged at N$4,000 per beverage stand and N$3,500 food stand, to access their target market and to benefit from this platform.

“This event will cater to over 50 SMEs and allow them to boost their sales by registering for a stand. SME s will be selected based on the criteria set in application forms made available on all various social media platforms,” she said.

Ticket Sales are available to the public via web tickets as well as PayPulse App and members of

the public are urged to purchase their tickets in advance. Early Bird Special is charged at N$50 for General until 9 September.

After said date, General tickets will increase to N$100 per day and the fixed price for VVIP is charged at N$2,500 per day and N$4,500 two-day pass. A three-day general access pass will go for a set fee of N$120 per person.

For more information about the event, contact [email protected]