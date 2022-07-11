Namibia and Ethiopia sign accord to deepen bilateral ties

Ethiopia and Namibia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen bilateral ties between the two African countries.

The agreement was signed on Friday last week between Demeke Mekonen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, on the margins of the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, which is being held in Lusaka, Zambia, the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Noting the East African country’s support of Namibia’s anti-apartheid struggle, Mekonen emphasized that the ties between the two countries have tremendously improved since the independence of Namibia.

He said the latest agreement would empower the two countries to broaden and improve their historical relationship in a variety of sectors.

Nandi-Ndaitwah on her part recalled Ethiopia’s all-around support in fighting apartheid in Namibia and bringing Namibia’s issue to the United Nations made a significant contribution to strengthening the Namibian people’s struggle.

She underscored Namibia’s keen interest in deepening the existing cooperation in various fields, and that this agreement is part of that, the statement indicated.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further emphasized that the two countries’ historical ties should be elevated to a greater level.

The meeting, comprising foreign affairs ministers from AU member states, is being held under the theme “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerating Human Capital, Social and Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms.” It runs from July 14 to 16. (Xinhua)