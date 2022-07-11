Innovation Investment Readiness week provides platform for stakeholders to discuss key projects

The recent discussions in the Innovation Investment Readiness (IIR) week at the University of Science and Technology (NUST), provided a platform for government and private stakeholders to identify prototype projects that can increase their competitiveness and potential to attract investment.

The prototypes will focus on innovation sectors by the diversification strategy that includes food and agriculture processing; chemicals and basic material manufacturing; as well as metals, mining, and adjacent industries, to name a few.

The Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Dr Itah Kandjii-Murangi outlined that those industries have the potential to raise employment levels and improve the quality of life in the country.

“We should focus on those projects that have the potential to make us less dependent on other nations in areas such as food and agro-processing, manufacturing of basic material and chemicals, and in the emerging high-tech areas. Innovation in the abovementioned sectors can place Namibia amongst the providers of intellectual and physical capital,” said Kandjii-Murangi.

The Investment Promotion & Development Board (NIPDB) in collaboration with NUST and MTC organised the discussion week that has been taking place from 11 to 15 July at the High-Tech Transfer Plaza Select (HTTPS)-NUST.

The discussion week brought together key stakeholders in Namibia’s digital environment.