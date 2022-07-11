Select Page

Windhoek municipal bus fares to go up in August

Posted by | Jul 15, 2022 |

Windhoek municipal bus fares to go up in August

The City of Windhoek will increase the municipal bus fares effective 1 August, the municipal authority announced on Friday.

This is in line with the Government Gazette 7843 (N258-286) and the City of Windhoek Tariffs for the 2022/23 Financial Year, the City said in a statement.

The bus fares will increase as follows: Smart card fares will increase from N$7.50 to N$8.50 per trip and cash fares will increase from N$8.50 to N$9.50 per trip.

According to the announcement, passengers must obtain receipts from the bus driver every time
they enter a municipal bus in exchange for their payments.

“Any passenger without a receipt will be regarded as an illegal passenger and will be asked to pay or leave the bus by the Bus Inspectors or City Police officers,” they said, adding that if a bus driver refuses to provide a passenger with a receipt, such passenger must inform the Bus Inspectors or City Police at the nearest checkpoint.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Credit growth continues to slow as economy contracts

Credit growth continues to slow as economy contracts

10 January 2018

City of Windhoek approves 235 building plans in November

City of Windhoek approves 235 building plans in November

15 December 2017

COVID-19 delays NFA EXCO meeting

COVID-19 delays NFA EXCO meeting

15 April 2020

U.S. government continues to assist in the fight against HIV/AIDS – Institute of Pathology receives three new vehicles

U.S. government continues to assist in the fight against HIV/AIDS – Institute of Pathology receives three new vehicles

16 December 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<