Windhoek municipal bus fares to go up in August

The City of Windhoek will increase the municipal bus fares effective 1 August, the municipal authority announced on Friday.

This is in line with the Government Gazette 7843 (N258-286) and the City of Windhoek Tariffs for the 2022/23 Financial Year, the City said in a statement.

The bus fares will increase as follows: Smart card fares will increase from N$7.50 to N$8.50 per trip and cash fares will increase from N$8.50 to N$9.50 per trip.

According to the announcement, passengers must obtain receipts from the bus driver every time

they enter a municipal bus in exchange for their payments.

“Any passenger without a receipt will be regarded as an illegal passenger and will be asked to pay or leave the bus by the Bus Inspectors or City Police officers,” they said, adding that if a bus driver refuses to provide a passenger with a receipt, such passenger must inform the Bus Inspectors or City Police at the nearest checkpoint.