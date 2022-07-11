Select Page

Local Wedding Fair organisers call for exhibitors for upcoming event

Jul 15, 2022

The Namibian Wedding Fair has called for exhibitors to feature at the upcoming 4th Wedding Fair scheduled from 9 to 11 September, at the Windhoek Showgrounds.

The organisers said having successfully hosted three fairs in the past they are confident that they have assembled a skilled and experienced team to ensure success in the hosting of this year’s event.

“The Fair was established to take the role of coordination Namibia’s foremost authority of marketing Namibia’s burgeoning wedding and events industry and the purpose of the Fair is to bring together consumers and suppliers in the wide social market,” they added.

They further explained that the Fair provides a platform where corporate citizens get involved in the events and wedding industry through product placement, as well as to share information regarding the supply and sourcing of services in the wedding and event industry and beyond.

The organisers said the event will not only promote the reputation of Namibia’s SMEs trading in key subsectors of the wedding and events industry such as hospitality and catering, fashion and apparel, and jewellery and accessories but also solidify Namibia as an investment-worthy destination for honeymoons and weddings.

Applications to be an exhibitor at the event are online and interested vendors can apply by logging onto www.weddingfairnamibia.com.

 

