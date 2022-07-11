Eswatini assumes the Chairmanship of the SACU Summit, Council of Ministers and Commission

The Kingdom of Eswatini will assume the Chairmanship of the SACU Summit, Council of Ministers and Commission, effective from Friday 15 July to 14 July 2023, a statement released this week said.

Eswatini takes over from Botswana, who held the SACU Chair from 15 July 2021 to 14 July 2022. The SACU Chairmanship rotates among the Member States for a period of twelve months, in alphabetical order.

King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini will assume the role of the Chairperson of the SACU Summit, taking over from the President of Botswana, Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

The Minister of Finance of Eswatini, Neal Rijkenberg, will assume the role of Chairperson of the SACU Council of Ministers, taking over from Botswana’s Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame.

According to the statement of the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance of Eswatini, Ms. Sizakele Dlamini, taking over as the Chairperson of the SACU Commission, from the Secretary for Economic and Financial Policy in the Ministry of Finance of Botswana, Mr. Kelapile Ndobano.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance of Lesotho, Ms. Nthoateng Lebona, will be the Chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee, taking over from the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Finance of Eswatini, Ms. Sizakele Dlamini.