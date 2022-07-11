Select Page

21 players announced ahead of Netball Africa World Cup qualifiers

Jul 15, 2022

Netball Namibia this week announced a 21-member training squad ahead of the Africa World Cup Qualifiers to be held in Pretoria, South Africa in August.

The Africa Netball World Cup Qualifiers for the Cape Town 2023 Netball World Cup will take place in Pretoria from 20 to 27 August.

The technical team carried out a nationwide search to enhance the team following their previous outing at the regional Confederation of Southern African Netball Associations (COSANA) Tri-Nations Tournament that was held in Malawi in June.

The ‘Desert Jewels’ finished last in the tournament, registering a single victory over Zimbabwe. Malawi, ranked third in Africa, recorded victories over Zimbabwe and Namibia on its way to claiming the COSANA tri-nations title.

 

