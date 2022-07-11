Select Page

TransNamib workers set to down tools next week

Rail operator, TransNamib this week was slapped with a notice from the Namibia Transport and Allied Workers Union (NATAU) of the commencement of an intended national industrial action which is set to commence on 18 July, a statement released this week said.

TransNamib Acting Executive: Commercial and Marketing, Zebby Mukungu said the industrial action by members of the Union will take place from 07:00 in the Khomas, Erongo, Omaheke, Hardap, Karas, Oshikoto, Oshana, Ohangwenea and Otjozondjupa Regions.

“This means that our operations will be negatively affected, inclusive of normal scheduled train services, which will subsequently affect the delivery of our customer’s valuable cargo and goods for the during of this industrial action, of which the end date is not known,” added Mukungu.

Mukungu said they as the staff and management of TransNamib with the support of the shareholders will endeavour to work to resolve this matter with the urgency it rightfully deserves.

“We will keep you abreast of all developments relating to this matter and we sincerely apologies for the inconvenience this unfortunate incident will cause,” concluded Mukungu.

 

