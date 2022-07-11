More value addition in the diamond industry needed to boost economy and create jobs – Shifeta

Namibia must really advocate for value-addition at home in the diamond industry and not just push for beneficiation, the Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta said at a ground-breaking celebratory occasion this week, at which Messika officially opened the very first parcel of local diamonds purchased from diamond marketing and sales company Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA).

Beneficiation, which is an initiative to increase the local benefit of diamonds to the local economy creates a downstream industry that includes cutting and polishing factories.

“Let us also start making our jewellery at home. Jewellery must also be produced locally with our gems,” he said at the event.

Diamond merchant, Andre Messika, a supplier of polished diamonds to the luxury jewellery market, invested in a factory locally, giving the company direct access to the rough diamond supply.

“One of the key goals of Messika in Namibia is the empowerment of local employees, in that the employees have shares in the business. More than 60% of all our employees are women,” Messika said.

Messika’s plan is to invest in local communities and this infusion of foreign capital into these local communities carries not only direct benefits but also a lot of indirect benefits such as employment creation which in turn will lead to an increase in income-producing locals, enhancing spending power.

“Ultimately, Messika’s goal is to build a legacy in Namibia, by responsibly using Namibia’s most precious resource, her diamonds, responsibly and for the benefit of the entire Namibian nation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shifeta further said as Namibia continues to witness a steady inflow of both foreign and local investments, progressive business ventures of this nature should be recognised for the impact they have on the local economy, especially on job creation, as well as the socio-economic impact on the nation at large.

Messika Paris is an internationally renowned and respected jewellery brand and has had mega stars like Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kate Moss as brand ambassadors.

Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta and Andre Messika at a ground-breaking celebratory occasion at which Messika officially opened the very first parcel of local diamonds purchased from NAMDIA.