Campaign to engage men in dialogue regarding uptake of health services to be hosted by various stakeholders

Posted by | Jul 14, 2022 |

The public especially men are being invited to the 2022 Men Engagement Sessions to be held on 21 July from 10:00-13:00 at Groot Aub in Windhoek Rural Constituency and on 4 August from 10:00-13:00 at Mix Settlement in Windhoek Rural Constituency.

The Municipal Council of Windhoek, in partnership with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and other stakeholders, will host the sessions.

The men’s engagement campaign is a build-up activity to the World AIDS Day commemorated globally on 1 December and is themed ‘Celebrating Male Role Models and Improving Health Relations’.

The campaign aims to engage men in dialogue regarding their uptake of health services, gender-based violence, and on-site health services screening, including HIV testing.

“This year’s campaign will focus on the need for male role models in the community who advocates for healthy relationships within their families and the community at large,” the organisers said in a statement.

Furthermore, the campaign will include screening different health conditions, including HIV counselling and testing, a presentation, and engaging men in discussion with a facilitator.

“The sessions will also serve as an ideal opportunity for service providers to exhibit their products and services,” they concluded.

 

