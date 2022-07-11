N$35 million meat processing plant set for Katima

A meat processing plant valued at about N$35 million is planned to be constructed in Katima Mulilo, the capital of the Zambezi Region, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Executive Director, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata announced this week.

At the site inspection event of close to 5 hectares situated at the Katima Mulilo Abattoir, Nghituwamata said the construction of the meat processing plant is among the major activities funded by the European Union through the Eleventh 11th European Development Fund.

“Apart from the construction of the plant, the funding also includes the construction of the Katima Mulilo Quarantine facility and upgrading of the Sachinga Livestock Development Center in the Zambezi Region,” she added.

The Katima Mulilo abattoir is an export abattoir that has been exporting raw beef to other countries with less to no value addition.

“With this new meat processing plant we will be able to add value to the meat and simultaneously create jobs, during the construction period and the operationalization of the plant,” Nghituwamata concluded.

At the end of June, Namibia exported 40 tonnes of beef to Ghana from the Katima Mulilo abattoir and strives to expand and give opportunities to farmers beyond the red line in the Northern Communal Area.