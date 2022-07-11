Uncompleted Rupara Rural Development Centre irks Kavango West Councillors

The Kavango West Regional Council has discovered, during a visitation programme that the construction of the Rupara Rural Development Centre project has been abandoned which has denied planned services beneficial to communities in the region.

The Council said the project consists of four pillars, the conference hall, accommodation facility, the kitchen and dining facility, and the metal workshop which are all not completed yet.

“We terminated the contract for the conference hall due to poor performance by the contractor Mudumbi Nankero Construction cc and we are in the process of re-advertisement for a new contractor, for the Accommodation Facility, we are in the process of termination due to poor performance by the contractor WT Business Group (Pty) Ltd and is 35% complete,” they added.

They further explained that the kitchen and dining facility, is over 90% complete and the contractor Ndakalimwe Investment cc is still on-site and the metal workshop was the only one completed by El Shadai Trading Enterprise.

“Both the kitchen and dining facility and accommodation facility started the same date and were expected to run parallel with the completion for both planned for November 2021, but due to extensions requested by the contractors, the completion for Ndakalimwe was delayed, however as for WT Business Group due to poor performance, we have gotten to the decision to terminate the contract and source for a new contractor to complete the project,” said the Council.

The Kavango West Regional Council in dismay said the failure to deliver as per the agreement has hampered progress on the site and deprived the community of the Kavango West of the benefits the project aimed to bring.

“We have called for the appointment of competent contractors with good records and experience to have the constructions completed when the awarding process starts,” concluded the Council.