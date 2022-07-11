Meat Board ready to assist two post-graduate students enrolled in the veterinary, animal science and agricultural economic fields

The Meat Board of Namibia (MBN) is seeking to fund two selected students enrolled for a post-graduate qualification either in Veterinary Science, Animal Science, or Agricultural Economics.

The Board said the field of research and specialization should include the economic impact of open borders with respect to the introduction of Transboundary Animal Diseases, limitations of subsistence farming in achieving national food security, improving Namibian beef carcass eating quality concerning carcass classification and possibilities and viability of an international veal or calf meat market for Namibia.

“Interested candidates should also be in the fields of livestock export requirements about the World Animal Health Organisation Animal Health Terrestrial Code, acceptance of commodity-based trade by potential importing countries, profiling the consumer market north of Namibia’s Veterinary Cordon Fence, surveillance of Bovine Tuberculosis or Brucella Melitensis cases and areas of value addition with the meat export value chain,” added the Board.

The Board further stated that candidates who have completed a suitable academic degree are Namibian citizens, who are interested in pursuing a career in the Namibian livestock industry after completing a post-graduate qualification are encouraged to apply.

“Applicants need to hand in a brief CV, a motivation letter highlighting their research and its contribution to the meat and livestock industry, certified proof of academic degree obtained, with the academic record, certified proof of enrolment or acceptance confirmation from a recognized Tertiary Institution of post-graduate qualification and disclosure of other sources of financial support,” they emphasized.

The closing date for applications is 8 August and the Board said successful students will be contacted and are expected to enter into a bursary contract with them.

“Applications should be hand-delivered or couriered to The Chief Human Resources, Meat Board of Namibia, Agricultural Boards Building, 30 David Hosea Meroro Road, P.O. Box 38, Windhoek,” they concluded.