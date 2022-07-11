City Fathers approve identified erven for solid waste management initiative

The City of Windhoek (Cow) at the Ordinary Council meeting held on 30 June identified two erven approved for the construction of two pilot waste buy-back centres as part of the Improving Solid Waste Management initiative.

The municipal authority said the pilot project which will run over two years is funded by the European Commission under the framework Windhoek-Bremen cooperation.

“The erven are Erf 10713 measuring approximately 3000 square metres in extent situated on the corner of Hans-Dietrick Genscher and Bondel Streets in Katutura and Erf 3451 measuring approximately square metres in extent situated along Frankfurt Street opposite the Mamadu Kindergarten,” a statement released this week said.

According to the municipality the erven are ideally located to serve multiple suburbs and are connected via arterial roads for easy access to the centres and the Initiative was identified as a focus area in the CoW’s five-year strategic planning from 2022 and 2027.

“The initiative will focus on capacity building, circular economy incubator programme, awareness-raising and construction of waste buy-back centre and the non-refundable grand funding from the European Commission under the Windhoek Bremen cooperation framework amount to EUR2, 125,952,” the municipal authority concluded.