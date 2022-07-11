Multichoice reinforces against content piracy

MultiChoice Namibia (MCN) has taken a firm stance in broadening its activism against content piracy through an installation review programme.

“MultiChoice, which is celebrating 30 years in Namibia, uses technology and video entertainment to promote a hyperlocal strategy both in Namibia and beyond,” said MCN Head of Marketing, Abbelene Boer.

“As a content creator and distributor, MultiChoice is Africa’s most loved storyteller, and is determined to clamp down on content piracy, working closely with our stakeholders”.

Speaking at the event, Seno Namwandi, an Intellectual Property expert, said; “Content Piracy involves the unauthorised reproduction, distribution, usage, including sharing or selling copyrighted content. Put simply, piracy is theft, as it robs content creators, artists, and the entire creative community of their royalties. It also denies the government of taxes”.

MCN’s anti-piracy campaign, which kicked off last year, includes engagements across all regions in Namibia to enlighten the public by educating them on the indirect repercussions of piracy. The purpose is to raise awareness of the impact of piracy on the creative industry in Namibia and to assist businesses to connect their DStv accounts to the appropriate viewing license or package.

MCN aims to assert that Namibia’s content developers acquire a livelihood from their work and raise the standard of content produced locally, and with the FIFA World Cup approaching, businesses are encouraged to review their current installation in preparation.

Customers are thus encouraged to contact the DStv dedicated Call Centre number on +264 61 270 5224 – available Monday to Saturday from 08h00 to 18h00, and Sundays / public holidays from 09h00 to 17h00. Or DStv Business customers can use [email protected] or at www.dstv.com/business/en-na.

Active DStv Business Play subscribers are also encouraged to sign up for a debit order payment before 30 September 2022 to stand a chance to win a month’s free DStv subscription and win a branded World Cup activation for a day at their establishments.