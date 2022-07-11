‘Divine Feminine’ exhibition by Belia Liebenberg to open Tuesday at Goethe-Institut

‘Divine Feminine’, an exhibition of illustrations by Belia Liebenberg, exploring the relationship between the divine feminine and nature will open on Tuesday, 12 July 19h00 at Goethe-Institut Namibia.

The exhibition curated by EFANO EFANO will run until 30 July.

Belia Liebenberg is a 21-year-old illustrator and hand poke tattoo artist based in Windhoek.

Her work is heavily inspired by women and nature, where she creates her distinct style of digital illustrations that brings the two to life.

From covering issues like the objectification, consumption, and reverence of the divine feminine and her emotions, Liebenberg takes us through a journey that is birthed from her personal experiences and thoughts.

The Goethe Stage programme for 2022 continues with ‘Divine Feminine’ by artist and illustrator Belia Liebenberg, as the second of three exhibitions that will be hosted by the Goethe-Institut Namibia

under the Goethe Stage programme for 2022.

All three artists selected for the Goethe Stage series of exhibitions get the unique opportunity for their first solo exhibition in Namibia.

The Goethe-Institut Namibia hereby seeks to promote innovative voices who challenge the status quo of the Namibian art space and hereby gives a platform to works that challenge the norm.