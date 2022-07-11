Age cap restriction on second-hand vehicle imports increased to 12 years

The capping age restriction on imports of non-commercial second-hand vehicles has been increased from 8 to 12 years, the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) announced this week.

The move is to improve industry performance given the prevailing global economic situation and its effect on Namibia’s economic sectors and industries, the ministry said in a statement.

“The approval is extended to import age restrictions for non-commercial vehicles up to twelve (12) years from the current capping age limit of eight (8) years, effective for the period of two years,” the ministry said.

The MIT will further undertake annual assessments of the global economic situation to observe any improvement that will necessitate the removal of the two years relief measure, the ministry added.