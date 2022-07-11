Pupkewitz Honda launches the all new Honda HR-V

The all-new Honda HR-V was developed with the grand concept of “AMP UP YOUR LIFE” offering customers exceptional styling and premium feel yet maintaining the practical approach of the H-V as an everyday companion.

The new HR-V offers greater leg and shoulder room. The rear leg room has increased by 35mm and there is an additional two-degree recline compared to the previous generation HR-V. This is due to Honda’s revised centre-tank tank layout and clever packaging of powertrain components. The well-known centre-tank configuration also allows Honda to retain the exceptionally versatile rear Magic Seat set-up, that offers both fold-flat or flip-up seat flexibility, depending on load space required.

Honda developed the HR-V not only as an all-new compact SUV but as a consumer product that appeals through desirability, functionality, and usability. The HR-V not only delivers on style and performance but is designed to integrate into various lifestyles and full individual customer requirements.

Honda’s engineers analysed every detail of the HR-V driving experience to maximize driver enjoyment and comfort. Compared to its predecessor, the all-new HR-V has a more rigid body structure and benefits from extensive suspension, steering, and braking enhancements so that it responds more precisely to driver inputs, delivering a more confident and comfortable driving experience.

The brand-new infotainment system comes standard across the HR-V model range and gives users the full functionality of a smartphone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bluetooth is included and can be controlled via remote controls on the steering wheel.

The all-new HR-V features s suite of premium active and passive safety technologies designed to make driving easier and safer. The HR-V incorporates Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure technology that forms the foundation for excellent passive safety performance, enhancing occupant crash protection.

A network of connected structural elements distributes crash energy more evenly throughout the front of the vehicle, reducing the forces transferred to the passenger compartment. The HR-V features front, side, and curtain SRS Airbags. The Executive offers 6 SRS Airbags whilst the Comfort derivative offers 4 SRS Airbags. Other Features include panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pads, rear USB charging points, 17” and 18” alloy wheels, and an electric boot

The Honda HR-V comes in two engine derivatives, the entry-level comfort priced at N469,000 and the executive model priced at N$554,000. All models come standard with a 5-year / 200,000km Warranty, and a 4-year / 60,000km service plan backed by Pupkewitz Honda.

The Dealer Principal at Pupkewitz Honda, Bianca Weeakley said Honda is not only driven by top quality but by many decades of legacy.

“We at Pupkewitz Motors back this legacy by a fully-fledged sales and after-sales department,” she added.

If your Honda is 3-5 years old and has between 60,000-100,000km please call Pupkewitz Honda on 061 381 600 and let them offer you a trade-in price and get you into a new Honda.