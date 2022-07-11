Dololo to host final round of start-up pitches on Tuesday

The DoBox Jumpstart Incubation Program will host the final on 12 July at 16:00 at the Opera House at the Village.

The three startup business founders pitching are Yannis Beukes of Elyzian Fitness, an apparel brand also offering personal training, Alek Pieters, founder of Surge Sustainability which develops and builds biogas plants and Bjorn Roxin of Termite Software, the developer of the Etosha App.

The project manager for the Program, Delia Magg-Thesenvitz said after two successful pitch events, the final round will see judges dig into how the startups deployed the grants received thus far.

“Come listen to how they plan to achieve further growth, and whether they are worth a third cash injection of up to N&100,000 each,” she added.

Magg-Thesenvitz said there will be three judges, judging the 3 start-ups, who will be given five minutes to pitch their business and eight minutes for questions and answers.

“Be there when we are finding out who will be the ‘High Jumper of the Nigh’, be there to get insights from Namibian investors on how start-ups can get funding, and be there for casual networking and drinks after the pitch competition,” she concluded.