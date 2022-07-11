Roads Authority to raise permits application and issuing fees

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Roads Authority (RA) has announced its intention to raise domestic road transportation and cross-border transportation permit fees.

The increment to the new permit application and issuing fees will be effective from Monday, 18 July 2022. According to a statement from the Roads Authority, these fees have not been subjected to any increase since 1998 and 1977 respectively.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport determines the cross-border road transportation fees in terms of the Road Traffic and Transport Act, 1999 as well as the domestic road transportation permit fees in terms of the Road Transportation Act, 1977,” the authority said last week.

The new fees are as follows:

Application fees: New application: N$ 200; Replacement of vehicle: N$ 200; Transfer of public/private permit: N$ 200; Amendment of public /private permit: N$ 200; Additional authority to public/private permit: N$ 200; Temporary permit: N$ 150 and Duplicate: N$ 150.

Permit Issuing Fees: New public/private permit N$ 250; Replacement of vehicle N$ 150; Transfer of public/private permit N$ 150; Temporary permit (foreign-registered vehicles) N$ 100 per day; Temporary permit (locally registered vehicles) N$ 25 per day and Duplicate permit N$ 150.

Goods: 6 months = N$ 500; 9 months = N$ 750; One year = N$1000.

Domestic road transportation permits are issued for the transportation of passengers for reward within the borders of the country.

These permits are issued for operation within municipal areas of towns or cities and long-distance transportation between towns countrywide. Moreover, cross-border road transport permits are issued in terms of the Road Traffic and Transport Act for the transportation of goods and passengers between Namibia and contracting countries.