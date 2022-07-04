Select Page

Hardap Region sponsors Paralympians

The Officer of the Governor of the Hardap Region sponsored tracksuits and transport for the athletes that participated in the National Paralympic Championship held on 11 June in Oshakati in the Oshona Region.

The Governor of the Region, Salomon April said they were represented by 8 Paralympic athletes from Aranos, Mariental Rural, Mariental Urban, Daweb, and Rehoboth Rural Constituency.

“The 8 athletes brought back 18 medals to the region from the championship, which consisted of 16 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze,” added April.

The Namibia Paralympic Committee confirmed that 150 athletes competed in the Championship, with 49 females and 101 males taking part.

 

