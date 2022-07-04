Private sector launches an online platform to ease visa processes for visitors

The Tour and Safari Association of Namibia (TASA) last week on Friday officially launched its online visa application platform to ease visa processes for visitors to the country.

Founded in 1989, the TASA is a voluntary private-sector body that acts on behalf of its members to encourage the development of responsible tourism in Namibia and further the common interests of Namibian Tour Operators.

TASA Office Manager, Mureal van Rooyen said the platform streamlines the process of the different kinds of visa and permit applications that are handled by TASA for processing at the country’s Ministry of Home Affairs on behalf of the applicant.

“This new platform which went live on Friday will ease the process and is not time-consuming,” she said, adding that, the online application portal can be accessed via portal.tasa.na

In addition to the portal and to guide users through the process there is also an online tutorial available on the portal, she said.

“Clients will be notified by email about the status or progress of their visa application. Once they receive an email notification they would need to log in and check on the status,” she added.

Meanwhile, tourism companies, as well as individuals, can make use of this online application platform to apply for the following services: work visas, employment/work permits, temporary residence permits, holiday/tourist visas, and extensions and renewals.