Firearms, ammunition, and related materials destroyed

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, and Security on Saturday destroyed 5532 firearms, and two 209,933 ammunition, as part of the agenda 2030 for sustainable development goal number 16, to reduce all forms of violence and related deaths.

The items were mainly court exhibits which, in most cases, are captured from criminals who take part in such crimes as armed robberies, the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, and Security, Dr. Albert Kawana said at an event held in Walvis Bay.

“In addition, the firearms, ammunition, and related materials include those which were surrendered during the Amnesty Month that was declared last year,” he said, adding that the last time we witnessed a similar activity of this nature was in 2007, where more 9000 firearms were destroyed.

Kawana applauded the security cluster for its commitment to the protection of the nation by ensuring that illegal firearms, ammunition, and related materials are removed from the hands of criminals.

“The commitment of our men and women in uniform to the safety and security of our nation is highly commended. It is against this background that they deserve a conducive working environment, particularly those men and women in uniform below the rank of Chief Inspector. This is an urgent matter which needs an urgent solution,” he said, further commending members of the community who voluntarily surrendered their firearms, ammunition, and related materials.

In 2016, the African Union, to address a wide range of political, economic, social, environmental, and legal issues that have been recognized as contributing to conflict throughout the continent, created the Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the year 2020 which was later extended to 2030.

Illicit small arms and light weapons continue to pose a serious threat to Africa’s peace and security. New trafficking channels are being created by criminals as the security sector in the majority of countries continues to take measures to combat the movement of illicit small arms and light weapons.

Africa’s porous borders and overstretched border controls make this situation worse. Of importance, the Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns is also aimed at addressing issues such as domestic violence and gender-based violence (GBV) which are of serious concern on the Continent.

Namibia remains committed to the full implementation of the vision and aspirations of the African Union, he concluded.