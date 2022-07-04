Katutura family who lost home in fire moves into brand new two-bedroom house

By David Adetona.

The Shaningi family who lost their kambashu in a devastating fire eight years ago, recently moved into a new home, constructed specifically for the family with the support of the Office of the Khomas Regional Governor, Hon Laura Mcleod-Katjirua.

The new two-bedroom house, valued at N$280,000, was constructed by various wellwishers, including the Governor’s office, who all contributed a part of the cost to make the family’s new home a reality.

“The achievements of this nature must inspire us to join forces and to do more as governing agents, social partners and fellow sympathetic Namibians to instil a caring culture to look to the plight of homeless people in our communities,”said the Governor at the recent official handing over of the new Shaningi house in Katutura.

Giving some background of what transpired over the eight years since the family lost their kambashu, the Governor said her office managed to secure plot 331 at Okuryangava in Onyati Street in Tobias Hainyeko Constituency.

Then the sympathetic Ashlee Groenewald Four Walls property developers offered construction services, completed the levelling and compacted the plot with their own manpower and equipment to the value of N$100,000 as their contribution.

The construction company also offered to do the drawing, develop the building plan and construct the house for the amount of N$280,000 without any additional costs.

Head of the Shaningi family, Mr Timotheus Shaningi, expressed his profound gratitude to the Governor’s Office, the Khomas Regional Council and the City of Windhoek.

At the handover ceremony, the Deputy Mayor of Windhoek, His Worship Joseph Uapingene, said that resources are scarce and there is a challenge to deliver serviced land for everyone. The Khomas Regional Council and the City of Windhoek remain committed to seek opportunities and funding to assist vulnerable residents. The number of vulnerable people and social welfare cases grows daily, therefore it is imperative that significant strides are made in the speedy delivery of land through joint efforts with our development partners,” said the Deputy Mayor.

At the official handover of the Shaningi family’s new home, are from the left, John Moonde, Chairman of the Khomas Regional Council, Laura Mcleod-Katjirua, the Khomas Governor, Joseph Uapingene, Deputy Mayor of Windhoek, Juliana Shaningi, Thomas Shaningi and Family Head, Timotheus Shaningi. (Photograph by David Adetona).