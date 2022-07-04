Select Page

Agra students receive diplomas, national certificates in Animal Production and Plant Production

Posted by | Jul 8, 2022 |

Agra students receive diplomas, national certificates in Animal Production and Plant Production

Two agriculture students of the Agra Agricultural Academy, Sonja Pretorius and David Kandume have just completed their NQF Level 5 National Diploma, Pretorius in Animal Production and Kandume in Plant Production.

They are joined by Devon Buis, Philip Robberts, Johannes Simbungu, Malcolm Pack, Victoria Muteka and Alberto Sizario who all have completed their Level 4 National Certificate in Animal Production, and Aina Thimoteus and Anzo van Wyk who have completed their Level 4 National Certificate in Plant Production.

Announcing the results, Agra said in a statement their partners from the International Agricultural Academy for Africa joined Agra ProVision staff, Agra executives, as well as friends and family of the graduates at the prestigious graduation ceremony. “Students who received their National Diplomas can now pursue careers in agriculture, while those who received their National Certificates will continue with their diploma studies.

The graduation ceremony was held on Friday 08 July 2022 at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring at the Windhoek Showgrounds.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Project implementation key in regions

Project implementation key in regions

30 March 2012

High Court gives 60 days for illegal settlers

High Court gives 60 days for illegal settlers

9 September 2016

Ovaherero and Nama sue Germany in a U.S. jurisdiction for century-old genocide

Ovaherero and Nama sue Germany in a U.S. jurisdiction for century-old genocide

6 January 2017

GRN committed to improving lives – Pohamba

GRN committed to improving lives – Pohamba

17 February 2012

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<