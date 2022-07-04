Agra students receive diplomas, national certificates in Animal Production and Plant Production

Two agriculture students of the Agra Agricultural Academy, Sonja Pretorius and David Kandume have just completed their NQF Level 5 National Diploma, Pretorius in Animal Production and Kandume in Plant Production.

They are joined by Devon Buis, Philip Robberts, Johannes Simbungu, Malcolm Pack, Victoria Muteka and Alberto Sizario who all have completed their Level 4 National Certificate in Animal Production, and Aina Thimoteus and Anzo van Wyk who have completed their Level 4 National Certificate in Plant Production.

Announcing the results, Agra said in a statement their partners from the International Agricultural Academy for Africa joined Agra ProVision staff, Agra executives, as well as friends and family of the graduates at the prestigious graduation ceremony. “Students who received their National Diplomas can now pursue careers in agriculture, while those who received their National Certificates will continue with their diploma studies.

The graduation ceremony was held on Friday 08 July 2022 at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring at the Windhoek Showgrounds.