City of Windhoek to promote a cycling culture by hosting fun rides

The City of Windhoek is inviting residents to the Windhoek on Bike event on 9 July from 08:00 to 09:00, at the Physically Active Youth (P.A.Y) at Katutura Multi-Purpose Youth Centre.

The City said the event will take place every second Saturday of the month and it is organised in two components which are cycling training, which will offer beginner training to the aspiring cyclist until they are comfortable riding on the road unaided.

“The second component is the fun ride, that will promote and encourage a cycling culture in Windhoek and interested participants of all age groups are welcome, plus bicycles will be provided for interested participants who do not have one,” added the municipality.

The event hosted by Cycling in Windhoek is an initiative that aims to promote and encourage a cycling culture in the capital.