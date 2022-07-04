Select Page

FLON #VaccinationPopUp vaccinates 181 people at Soweto Market

The Office of the First Lady this week confirmed that the #VaccinationPopUp Campaign held on 30 June at Soweto Market was able to reach over 300 people, with added services.

Community members had access to various Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and HIV counselling services.

The Office of the First Lady said with the help of the Namibia Planned Parenthood Association (NAPPA), the Society for Family Health (SFH) and Condomize collaborated to make the services available on the day.

“These included distributing SRHR and gender violence information, HIV testing services, pregnancy tests, and STI screening and treatment,” added the Office of the First Lady.

The Office of the First Lady said that they successfully vaccinated 181 members of the community and the vaccination services at the event continued as usual with Dr. Esperance Luvindao, on-site to answer questions and a team of translators by her side to convey key messages in various vernacular languages.

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob at the event highlighted the importance of mass vaccination in the fight against COVID-19, stating that too many lives have been lost to this invisible enemy.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer, Tim Ekandjo said the initiative is important to meet the national vaccination target.

He praised the campaign’s inclusive approach, emphasizing the importance of communication with community members in their vernacular languages. He announced a N$20,000 donation of airtime from MTC for everyone who got vaccinated on that day.

Geingos stated that the campaign was started of love for the community and to protect Namibia and reduce the number of lives that were lost to the virus last year.

“We had answered a need highlighted by community members to make vaccines more accessible. It was against that backdrop that we partnered with various stakeholders to ensure that we made vaccines accessible to all,” she added.

She said this campaign was also unique in the sense that it provided comprehensive support beyond vaccines and urged community members not to harden their hearts against vaccinations, explaining that vaccines may not be the cure for the virus but that they play a significant role in strengthening our immunity.

 

