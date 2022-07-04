Select Page

Suiderhof Neighborhood Watch supports Mayoral blanket drive

Posted by | Jul 7, 2022 |

The Mayoral Blanket Drive received donations of blankets from the Suiderhof Neighborhood Watch this week.

The Neighborhood Watch donated 59 blankets and representatives, Nathaly Ahrens and Barbara Blattler at the handover event said it is important that communities help others in their time of need.

“You too can participate and make a difference by dropping off your donation at any of the City of Windhoek Cash Halls or by contacting the Office of the Mayor at 061 290 20011, so that they can pick it up,” Windhoek Mayor Sade Gawanas said.

Gawanas requested for residents of Windhoek and organisations to donate blankets to the needy, an initiative which is driven through the City of Windhoek Mayoral Blanket Drive.

 

