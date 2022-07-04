21 victims of a suspected human-trafficking ring now back in the country: Official

Twenty-one out of the 31 victims of a suspected human-trafficking ring in the Middle East, were safely repatriated to Namibia as of 30 June Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said this week.

The 21 victims safely returned to Namibia from Oman through the Hosea Kutako International Airport, while the other 10 Namibians are still in Oman, she said.

“The remaining 10 victims have indicated their wish to return home as soon as possible, pending their family members securing the required funds to assist with travel expenses, cancellation of the debt bondage fee, linked to the visas and other expenses,” she said.

The Namibian government was made aware of suspected trafficking in persons from Namibia to Oman and the Middle East since February 2022, Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

“As of March 2022, it was reported that approximately 31 Namibian women between the ages of 27 to 40 years, fell prey to traffickers through agents both in Namibia and Oman, with promises of greener pastures,” she explained.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said upon arrival in Oman, the employers would confiscate the victim’s passports and cellphones and compel them to sign employment contracts with strict and mandatory provisions.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said to date, a criminal case was registered under case number Windhoek CR260/06/2022. The case relates to the contravention of Sections 3, subsection 1 (e), (d), Section 4-19 (c), (d), and Section 5 (a) and (b) of Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, Act 1 of 2018.

“The case is still under investigation and if evidence so dictates, then an arrest will be effected. This is an important issue and the police are carefully gathering and considering the evidence before the matter is placed on the court roll,” she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah meanwhile, said the government has made arrangements, that when the victim(s) arrive, they will be received by Nampol and referred to Social Workers at the health ministry, for psycho-social support and trauma counselling before their statements are obtained by police.

Nandi-Ndaitwah appealed to the public to remain vigilant in cases of this nature, as trafficking of persons is on the increase not only in Namibia but worldwide.