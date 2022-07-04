Use water sparingly in Windhoek – Two water interruptions planned in the coming weeks

The City of Windhoek has informed residents of two planned water interruptions on 15 July from 18:00 and on 29 July 2022 from 18:00.

The interruptions are due to planned shut-downs of the Von Bach-Windhoek supply line by NamWater for 48 hours.

The municipality said it will commission the borehole scheme to augment the water shortage as a result of the interrupted supply from NamWater.

“Residents are urged to use water sparingly during these periods to avoid running out of water,” added the municipality added.

The City further said that residents in the Brakwater area who get water directly from the Okahandja-Windhoek line should make alternative arrangements for this period.