National online qualifiers for Assetto Corsa set for Saturday – Entries closing on Friday

For the first time, Namibia and South Africa will co-host national online qualifiers for Assetto Corsa on Saturday, 9 July, at 14:00.

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) and Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) will be working together to each find their two best drivers for the Monaco SimRacing World Cup (SRWC).

NESA in a statement said registrations for this milestone event close on Friday, 8 July at 23:59.

“The action is set to kick into high gear, and all participants stand a chance to win amazing prizes as well as the chance to represent Namibia and South Africa respectively at the Continental qualifying races of the World Cup, where two racers from each continent will qualify for the Grand Final to be held in Monaco.,” NESA said in a statement.

According to NESA, everyone is welcome to enter and are eligible for the cash prizes, it is however only Namibian and South African citizens that can be chosen for both countries’ national esports team.

Information for entries can be found on NESA’s website at the following link: https://esportsnamibia.org/ac-qualifiers-registration/ . Entry fees for each country will be available here as well.

“Excitement is building as the online event draws closer. NESA and MSSA wish the best of luck to all participants and may the best driver win,” the association added.

According to the association, more information will be available on the NESA Facebook page and website: esportsnamibia.org. For any questions or queries, contact Damien Britz at +264 81 148 2628 (after 17:00 only) or Flip de Bruyn at +264 81 141 5100.