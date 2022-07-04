Public talk to delve into biomedical engineering and health technology

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting the public to a talk by Dr. Ernest Greene titled, Biomedical Engineering and Health Technology Management Training in Namibia: Serving a Critical Need on 12 July at 19:00.

Greene will present a 1-hour practical overview of biomedical engineering and health technology management training, a critical national need exists for rigorous, accredited, and professional university training in this field.

The training will improve the selection, acquisition, application, maintenance, and cost-effective analysis of medical equipment and technology, said Greene.

“It will improve clinical outcomes and save resources, which is especially relevant in low resource areas where appropriate technology is required in the public, private, urban, and rural sectors,” he added.

Furthermore, Greene will discuss how the School of Engineering at the University of Science and Technology in collaboration with the University of Namibia School of Medicine is developing a Biomedical Engineering Concentration within its BS degrees in Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical Engineering.