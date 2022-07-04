Bannerman Mining Resources is nearing completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on its Etango-8 Uranium Project, near Swakopmund, under the guidance of a world-class Technical Steering Committee, according to a newsletter released this week by the Chamber of Mines.

Although Bannerman has been busy at Etango since 2006, the “Etango-8” project is a smaller development pathway for the mine that will enable uranium production sooner with lower development hurdles.

The name Etango-8 refers to the reduced throughput of 8 million tonnes per annum, compared with the original development proposition of 20 million tonnes per annum (for which Bannerman completed a DFS in 2012).

A Technical Steering Committee has overseen the DFS process and supported the owner’s team. The Committee is chaired by industry veteran Norman Green and comprised of experts in their respective fields: John Turney, Mike Leech, Steve Herlihy, and Brandon Munro.

Norman Green is well known in the Namibian mining industry after leading the feasibility, environmental, and construction phases of the Husab uranium mine as CEO of Swakop Uranium before handing over to CGN in 2012.

Among numerous other resources projects in Africa over the last 35 years, he led the construction and commissioning of the Skorpion Zinc mine and refinery project and consulted with NamDeb on operational improvements at the Elizabeth Bay diamond mine. Norman’s deep project development experience, extensive networks, detailed knowledge of the Namibian operating environment, and direct experience developing a Namibian uranium mine provide ideal oversight and input for the Etango-8 DFS process and subsequent development pathway.

John Turney was Bannerman’s Project Director from 2008-2015 and oversaw the original Etango PFS (2009), DFS (2012), and DFS Optimisation Study (2015). His executive experience before Bannerman included an extensive role as Vice President, Capital Projects (Global) for Barrick, which saw him build deep expertise in the feasibility, development, and commissioning of mining projects in Africa and elsewhere.

Mike Leech is a past President of the Namibian Chamber of Mines and past Chairman of the Namibian Uranium Association. Mike was Managing Director of Rössing Uranium Ltd, then the largest uranium mine in the world, until he retired in 2011. Mike commenced working in the uranium sector in 1982 and is currently Chairman of Bannerman Mining Resources (Namibia).

Steve Herlihy is Chief Financial Officer of ASX-listed parent company Bannerman Energy. His extensive background in the resources sector includes senior executive roles within BHP Limited, where he was Financial Controller (global) for BHP Iron Ore and then a member of BHP’s global Strategy and Innovation Leadership Team.

Brandon Munro is CEO of Bannerman Energy and an expert on the uranium market. He serves on the Advisory Panel to the Board of the World Nuclear Association and spent four years Chairing the WNA Nuclear Fuel Demand Working Group, the body responsible for forecasting global uranium demand until 2040.

Global engineering firm Wood plc is the DFS lead engineer with support from Namibian consultants including Qubeka Mining Consultants, Addiza Energy Solutions, Urban Green, Lund Consulting Engineers, Windhoek Consulting Engineers, WML Coast Consulting Engineers, CREO Engineering Solutions, Namisun Environmental Projects, and A. Speiser Environmental Consultants. The Bannerman owner’s team is led by Managing Director Werner Ewald, who has led Bannerman Mining Resources (Namibia) since 2011.

The Steering Committee is joined for its weekly meetings by Wood project managers, relevant invited experts, and Werner Ewald and Andre Alberts from Bannerman. The DFS is progressing well, with completion due by the end of September 2022. https://chamberofmines.org.na/blog-post/etango-8-steering-committee-drives-bannerman-towards-production/