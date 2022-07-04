Developed and fully implemented resilience strategy to guard against shocks, disasters – official

The government is busy finalising the National Resilience Building Strategy to determine the capacity to mitigate and respond to disasters, the country’s Prime Minister, Sarah Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said recently.

Once developed and fully implemented, Namibia will be in a better position to build the national capacity to anticipate, mitigate, respond and recover from existing and future shocks, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said at a drought relief donation event.

“We are about to conclude our resilience-building strategy and operationalize it so that when we have disasters, they do not create a situation of emergency, necessitating for the government to rush in and give a once of kind of support, but that the communities will be able to respond and make sure that there is no crisis that may necessitate resources to be redirected from other equally important programmes and so that we will remain on course with attaining a higher growth in our economy,” she said.

Among others, the National Resilience Building Strategy seeks to mainstream climate change adaptation and mitigation actions as well as develop disaster risk management and interventions across different priority areas of the economy, she said.

Namibia is one of the most vulnerable countries affected by the effects of climate change which mainly impacts small-scale farmers, who depend on rain-fed agricultural production for their livelihoods, health, and well-being.