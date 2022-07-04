Exhibitions and Events appoints new MD, occupies new warehouse

Exhibition and Events Warehouse (EEW) has just announced that it former sales and operations executive, Nathan Bok, is moving up in the ranks, taking over from his father, André Bok, as Managing Director.

Launching a new logo and a new warehouse, Mr Bok Senior said EEW’s legacy is rooted in the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, all driven by a strong sense of the importance of family.

“To this end, I would like to inform you that Nathan Bok who has been an integral part of EEW, focusing on sales and operations, will be taking on a new role in being the face of the business as Managing Director,” he said.

“With me as Chief Executive and still overseeing the group, and with the rest of the EEW family for support, we are more than confident that Nathan will take the business to new heights in his new role. His energy and youthful zeal is ideal to elevate the business, allowing it to go from strength to strength, something from which our clients will definitely benefit. We are excited for him and as a team will support him in this role fully,” he continued.

At the same time Mr Bok Senior announced the appointment of Glenn English as new sales executive. “Glenn comes with a wealth of experience and is no doubt a positive and welcomed addition to the expanding business.”

EEW has also moved to new premises in Prosperita in Windhoek from where they will service all their existing and prospective clients with the best in organising exhibitions and events.

Caption

Mr André Bok (left) with EEW’s new MD, Mr Nathan Bok.

As part of the company’s preparation for the future, a new logo was adopted to display their vision to become cleaner in their designs with less clutter and sharper service delivery.