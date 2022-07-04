Frans Uunona and Petrus Amuthenu to showcase works in Swakopmund for the first time

The Woermannhaus Art Gallery is pleased to present Collective Thoughts, an exhibition of paintings and prints by Frans Uunona and Petrus Amuthenu from 9 July at 17:00 in Swakopmund.

The exhibition will run from 10 to 31 July. Uunona and Amuthenu have shared a studio in Windhoek for the last few years, but following on from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this exhibition is the first time their work is being presented together in Swakopmund.

The duo said the title of the exhibition, is inspired by the synergy created through sharing studio space and subsequently one’s creative thoughts with another person over a long period.

Both artists are inspired by urban living and popular culture, which is in the graphic elements of their work and their chosen motifs.

This partnership results in a diverse exhibition that includes drawings, paintings on paper and canvas, linocut, and cardboard prints.