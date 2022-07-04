Select Page

Presentation to unpack crypto and bitcoin slated for Tuesday

Posted by | Jul 4, 2022 |

The Namibia Scientific Society and Financial Intelligence Centre are inviting the public to a presentation on ‘Crypto and Bitcoin’ on 5 July at 19:00.

The Society said the presentation will be done by Kristian Hamutenya, who will explain if cryptocurrencies will change the future of businesses?

Hamutenya is Deputy Director of Compliance of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and will talk about the future of Crypto and Bitcoin.

The society said there are a limited number of participants and individuals should let them know if they will attend in person, otherwise online participation via zoom is welcome at https://zoom.us/j/8023841980.

The Financial Intelligence Centre is the financial intelligence unit of Namibia, statutorily mandated to assist with combating money laundering, financing terrorism, and proliferation.

 

