Local lawyer heads African chapter of Association of International Energy Negotiators

The Managing Partner of the law firm SNC Inc, Shakwa Nyambe has been appointed for a third term to the Board of Directors of the African chapter of the Association of International Energy Negotiators.

Based in Windhoek as the association’s Regional Director, Nyambe specialises in energy, natural resources and commercial law. One of his duties as a director will be to appoint a Regional Executive Committee as well as an alternate regional director to assist in organizing the activities of the chapter.

Nyambe is an experienced lawyer in drafting, reviewing and negotiating contracts. He consults for international corporations, state-owned entities and service companies in the extractive industries.

As Regional Director, he brought several changes to the African Chapter, chief of which was to ensure that all members who serve in the committee are from Africa.

“The first thing I did was to ensure that the [association’s] Africa Chapter committee is composed of individuals who are from Africa, working in Africa, undertaking projects in Africa, or based in Africa to ensure we fully attend to the issues affecting Africans,” he said.