Women at Work receives much needed financial help from Capricorn Foundation

Posted by | Jul 4, 2022 |

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$350,000 to the Women at Work Training Centre in Windhoek late last month, which will go to the training of young women and men with basic skills courses.

Women at Works General Manager, Pat Sivertsen said it would be difficult to operate without the support of organisations such as the Capricorn Foundation

“They enable us to continue running without a mandate, to date we have trained 1,035 people in the hospitality course and 726 people in other courses such as dressmaking and pattern-making,” added Sivertsen.

Capricorn Foundation’s Executive Officer, Marlize Horn said economic advancement focused on entrepreneurial skills development, education, and training, is one of the Foundation’s primary focus areas.

“It is therefore fundamental for us to support skills development initiatives, such as that offered by the Women at Work Training Centre. We believe this will empower our youth with skills that can assist them in navigating these challenging times due to lack of job opportunities and a tough economic outlook,” said Horn.

The Women at Work Training Centre aims to be a bridge for Namibian youth. It primarily caters to those who have not completed their schooling, are unemployed, and are underemployed by empowering and giving them the necessary basic skills within the hospitality and cleaning industries.

The objective is to help the youth improve their living standards and education. Courses offered through the centre include cooking, baking, cleaning, dressmaking, au pair, and life skills.

 

