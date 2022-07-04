Ongava safari guide scoops major guiding award in South Africa

Cameron Pearce, a field guide at Ongava Game Reserve has just been named the overall winner in the Safari Guide of the Year awards conducted by the Field Guides Association of Southern Africa.

Cameron was announced a finalist in the high-stakes competition at the end of May and competed against some of southern Africa’s most accomplished safari guides during the second half of June. The trials were held at the Southern Africa Wildlife College in South Africa’s lowveld where Cameron competed in various categories ranging from guided walks, to game drives, photographic safaris, tracking, birding and even rifle handling.

Upon being announced a finalist, he said the competition is an exciting event, one for which he has done an enormous amount of work to make sure he is on top of the skills required by a safari guide.

In the actual competition, he performed best in several of the categories and was eventually named the Safari Guide of the Year.

Born in Johannesburg, Cameron is extremely well-qualified for the career he loves. His impressive list of qualifications include Professional Field Guide, Professional Trails Guide, Marine Guide, Culture Guide and he holds an SKS National Birding (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique). He is also a Professional Tracker with Cybertracker and a FGASA Assessor.

Ongava Managing Director, Rob Moffett said “of all the components that must align to ensure a wonderful experience [for guests] arguably the safari guide carries the primary responsibility for guest satisfaction. That Cameron edged the competition is testament to his skills, innate talent and commitment. All of us at Ongava couldn’t be prouder – well done Cam!”